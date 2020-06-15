Watch BRET MICHAELS Perform Acoustic Cover Of 'Your Mama Don't Dance'

Video of Bret Michaels and his solo band performing an acoustic cover version of the LOGGINS AND MESSINA classic "Your Mama Don't Dance" can be seen below. The track was previously covered by POISON on the 1988 album "Open Up and Say...Ahh!"
Michaels rose to fame in the 1980s as the singer of POISON, which still tours periodically. He later became a reality TV personality in such shows as dating contest "Rock Of Love" and on "The Celebrity Apprentice". Most recently, Michaels was one of the contestants on Fox's smash hit "The Masked Singer".
Michaels has just released his first book, titled "Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography". The book, which is available in both e-book and hardcover formats, is handwritten by the artist, detailing his journey even up to and including his battle with diabetes and the coronavirus.
Earlier in the month, POISON, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS announced that "The Stadium Tour" has been postponed until the summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Stadium Tour" was scheduled to kick off on June 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida and run through September 5 in Los Angeles. The bands reportedly also booked time at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville to rehearse for the tour.
