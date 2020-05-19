Watch BODY COUNT's 'Point The Finger' Music Video Feat. POWER TRIP's RILEY GALE

"Point The Finger", the new music video from BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, can be seen below. The song, which features a guest appearance by vocalist Riley Gale of the popular Texan crossover thrash outfit POWER TRIP, is taken from BODY COUNT's seventh studio album, "Carnivore", released on March 6 via Century Media.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the "Point The Finger" clip was shot entirely with the bandmembers' cell phones in home quarantine, produced and edited by Jay Rodriguez for Itchy House Films.

BODY COUNT's second album for Century Media, "Carnivore" continues the path of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, "Bloodlust" (2017) and "Manslaugther" (2014), in pairing Ice-T's impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Bangers like "Thee Critical Beatdown", "The Hate Is Real" and the title track will please old-school BODY COUNT fans, while "Colors" is a killer metal version of Ice-T's 1988 hit single of the same name. With MOTÖRHEAD's classic "Ace Of Spades", BODY COUNT is again paying tribute to one of its major musical influences. "When I'm Gone" shows a new side of BODY COUNT and features guest vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other guest musicians include Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER) and Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED).

