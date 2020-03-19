Watch BLAZE BAYLEY Perform 'Fight Back' From 'Live In Czech' Live Album And DVD

In spring 2019, former IRON MAIDEN singer Blaze Bayley launched the "Tour Of The Eagle Spirit", taking in venues in Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Belgium, France, U.K., USA and Canada. In September 2019, Blaze took that tour on the road a second time, with a sequence of shows across Germany, Netherlands, Poland, plus two special concluding concerts at the Melodka venue in Brno, Czech Republic. All told, the tour totaled 59 shows and those final two shows were captured for Blaze's forthcoming release, titled "Live In Czech" — a live album and DVD — due on April 3.

The official music video for "Fight Back", taken from "Live In Czech", can be seen below.

The theme of the tour followed on from Blaze's "Infinite Entanglement" trilogy of albums and the setlist particularly featured some of the more epic songs from the trilogy which hadn't previously been included in concert setlists. The set also contained a selection of songs from his albums with IRON MAIDEN during the 1990s.

The audio is produced by Blaze's gifted guitarist/co-writer Chris Appleton (of British metal band ABSOLVA), with outstanding artwork by Akirant Illustration (illustrator for IRON MAIDEN and "Star Wars") and filmed by his regular video contributor Rich Pembridge. Blaze is proud to present "Live In Czech" on his own independent Blaze Bayley Recording label, the well-established home for all Blaze Bayley releases. Release date is currently planned for April 3, 2020.

The "Live In Czech" album will be on double CD and double DVD, including a special behind-the-scenes film titled "The Road To Brno", and is available to pre-order now via the webshop at www.blazebayley.net with four buying options. Option 4 (Ultimate) offers, in addition to the two CDs and two DVDs, a USB memory stick pre-loaded with an HD version of the concert and "The Road To Brno", as well as a custom patch and custom guitar pick.

Track listing:

01. The Dark Side Of Black

02. A Thousand Years

03. Dark Energy 256

04. The World Is Turning The Wrong Way

05. Human

06. Together We Can Move The Sun

07. Solar Wind

08. Virus

09. Life Goes On

10. Fight Back

11. Silicon Messiah

12. The Day I Fell To Earth

13. Eagle Spirit

14. Calling You Home

15. Stare At The Sun

16. Man On The Edge

17. Futureal

18. The Clansman

Bayley fronted IRON MAIDEN from 1994 until 1999. The two MAIDEN albums he appeared on, "The X Factor" and "Virtual XI", sold considerably less than the band's prior releases and were their lowest-charting titles in the group's home country since 1981's "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN in 1999, Bayley has released a number of albums, including three under the moniker BLAZE and six under his own name. He also appeared on 2012's "Wolfsbane Saves The World", the first album of new material by WOLFSBANE since the group's self-titled 1994 effort.

Image courtesy of Duke TV

