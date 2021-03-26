Watch BLACK VEIL BRIDES Play Acoustic Set For Baltimore's 98 ROCK Radio Station

Los Angeles rockers BLACK VEIL BRIDES played an acoustic set for the Baltimore radio station WIYY (98 Rock) on Thursday, March 25. The performance was part of the band's first-ever virtual acoustic radio tour, which is being held in conjunction with eight local radios stations. The shows started on March 23 for WEBN in frontman Andy Biersack's former hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio and will wrap on April 2 for KCJK in Kansas City, Missouri. Other markets include Columbus, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Detroit, Michigan; Monmouth Ocean, New Jersey; Phoenix, Arizona; and Madison, Wisconsin. Each performance will be unique and a different set for each station. All shows are streaming free.

Remaining dates:

March 26 - WRIF/Detroit - 5 p.m. EST

March 29 - WRAT/Monmouth Ocean - 7 p.m. EST

March 30 - KUPD/Phoenix - 8 p.m. PST

March 31 - WJJO/Madison - 7 p.m. CST

April 02 - KCJK/Kansas City - 8 p.m. CST

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released "Scarlet Cross", which will appear on the band's upcoming album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", tentatively due this summer. The track was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and guitarist Jake Pitts and was accompanied by a music video directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by Biersack.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut, "We Stitch These Wounds", with a brand new, reimagined, re-recorded 2020 edition of the album titled "Re-Stitch These Wounds", released last July via Sumerian Records.

In November 2019, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. He joined the band as the replacement for Ashley Purdy, who exited the group earlier that month.

Eagleton previously played with Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) on his solo tour.

Biersack's memoir, "They Don't Need To Understand: Stories Of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, And Never Giving In", arrived in December via Rare Bird Books.

