Watch BILLY CORGAN In The Studio With CHERIE CURRIE: 'Blvds Of Splendor' Behind-The-Scenes Video

The latest in a series of webisodes featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the making of "Blvds Of Splendor", the latest solo project from 1970s icon and ex-THE RUNAWAYS singer Cherie Currie, can be seen below. Due on April 28 as a digital release via Blackheart Records, the LP features guest collaborations with Billy Corgan of SMASHING PUMPKINS, Slash and Duff McKagan from GUNS N' ROSES, as well as Juliette Lewis, Brody Dalle, THE VERONICAS and ex-GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum, who also produced the set.

Matt says: "Cherie's voice tells it all. She is the real deal. And now, more than ever, that voice tells the story of where's she's been in her life. This record is about who Cherie Currie is now.

"We've waited a long time to hear this icon of rock 'n' roll do what she does best. I'm very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time."

"Blvds Of Splendor" has been a labor of love as Cherie and Matt originally began work on it back in 2010 when Cherie was promoting "The Runaways" movie (currently streaming on Netflix) which stars Dakota Fanning as Cherie and Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett. The tracks languished in the vaults for years while Cherie went back to work on her chainsaw carvings and did other studio work for 2015's "Reverie" release, which features some of the last works of legendary RUNAWAYS manager/producer Kim Fowley.

In 2016, Cherie was set to release "Blvds Of Splendor" when she had a near-death accident while chainsaw carving falling over 12 feet to the ground off of a hilltop scaffolding. The accident left Cherie with partial facial paralysis and severe head trauma for over 10 months. After her recovery, she met and went in the studio with FANNY drummer and vocalist Brie Darling and in 2019 they released their critically acclaimed "The Motivator" album via Blue Elan Records. Cherie is back to chainsaw carving again and is ready to finally release "Blvds Of Splendor".

"I've never had so much fun making a record before," she said. "We all looked at each other and went, 'Oh my God, there's magic happening here.'"

"Blvds Of Splendor" was released on 180-gram translucent red vinyl for Record Store Day in 2019 with a limited run of 3000 copies. This will be the first time the album is available worldwide digitally for the fans. The digital release features three bonus tracks (including a remake of THE RUNAWAYS classic "Queens Of Noise" featuring Brody Dalle, THE VERONICAS, Juliette Lewis and Matt Sorum paying homage to late RUNAWAYS drummer Sandy West) that were not included on the Record Store Day vinyl release. "Queens Of Noise" will be offered as an instant-grat track when you pre-order the album.

"Blvds Of Splendor" track listing:

01. Mr. X

02. Roxy Roller

03. You Wreck Me

04. Black Magic

05. Blvds Of Splendor

06. Force To Be Reckoned With

07. Bad And Broken

08. Rock & Roll Oblivion

09. Shades

10. Draggin' The Line

11. Breakout

12. The Air That I Breathe

13. What Do All the People Know? (bonus track)

14. Gimme (bonus track)

15. Queens Of Noise (bonus track)

Album cover photo credit: Robert Sebree

