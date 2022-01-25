Watch ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Cover DIO's 'Holy Diver' With Members Of DROWNING POOL

ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna joined members of DROWNING POOL on this year's ShipRocked cruise Monday night (January 24) to perform a cover of the DIO classic "Holy Diver". Video footage of his appearance can be seen below.

This year's ShipRocked set sail from Galveston, Texas on January 22 and includes stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

ShipRocked 2022 features music performances from over 25 bands, plus special appearances by THE STOWAWAYS all-star group and performance troupe CHERRY BOMBS.

After consistently selling out over its 12-year history, ShipRocked expanded to the larger Carnival Dream class. ShipRocked 2022 guests will enjoy five days of music and adventure at sea and in port.

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment, ShipRocked is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that provides guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. In addition to unique performances and musical collaborations, ShipRocked onboard and beach activities include photo meet-and-greet opportunities with band members, artist-hosted events and activities, crazy theme nights, after-hours parties and more.

The Carnival Breeze features multiple dining options, well-appointed staterooms, a luxury spa, casino, fitness center, waterpark and more. ShipRocked 2022 features new cabin categories, including spa level interiors, balconies and suites with extra amenities, ocean view staterooms with two bathrooms, and even some ocean view accommodations that can sleep up to five.

Safety and health are of the utmost importance, and ShipRocked producers ASK4 Entertainment are in regular communication with their Carnival cruise line partners regarding policies and procedures to protect the health of everyone onboard.

In 2020, ShipRocked had its biggest year to date, with over 3,300 guests in attendance — including 62% returning ShipRockers. The 2020 onboard Cancer Sucks! charity auction, led by auctioneer Arejay Hale of HALESTORM, raised over $130,000 — bringing the annual auction's all-time total to nearly $750,000 raised for cancer research.

Tonight on the ShipRocked Cruise, off the coast of Costa Maya, Mexico, Joey Belladonna performs Holy Diver with members of Drowning Pool. Great job guys!

