Watch ANTHRAX And LAMB OF GOD Members Cover DISCHARGE While In Quarantine

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) and Dan Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, ex-ANTHRAX) and Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD) have shared a video of them covering a couple of classic songs from hardcore legends DISCHARGE, recorded with each musician separated in his own home.

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "The influence of @discharge.official on modern aggressive metal cannot be overstated- their speed & abrasive sound made them true sonic pioneers, helping lead to the creation of the thrash and speed metal genres. The four of us are huge fans, and wanted to pay homage to the ones who paved the way for what we do today.

"The Hear nothing see nothing say nothing Record was constantly played, my mix tapes would Have so many of their songs on it. The bass tone on those records was so Amazing, it was frightening @wainwright.roy a Big Influence on SOD. I remember @scottianthrax and I taking #jameshetfield to see #brokenbones at @cbgbofficial back in the day and being Blown away.

"I hope you enjoy this quarantine Jam I put together. I [love] Discharge-thanks to @drandallblythe #danlilker and @pieromedone"

Benante has been using his coronavirus downtime to connect virtually with other metal musicians and share videos of them covering various rock and metal classics, including those by RUSH and Tom Petty.

