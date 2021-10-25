Watch ANN WILSON Sing U.S. National Anthem At Seattle Kraken's Home-Opening Pregame Ceremony

On Saturday, October 23, Seattle native Ann Wilson of the rock band HEART belted out a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the first home game ever at the new Climate Pledge Arena for the Seattle Kraken franchise. Video of her performance is available below.

Wilson previously sang the U.S. national anthem at festivities at the Draft Theater in Cleveland in April as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose.

Two months ago, Wilson and her solo band THE AMAZING DAWGS released a live EP called "Howlen Live". Joining Ann in the group are Tom Bukovac on lead guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sean Lane on drums.

In April, Ann released another new single, "Black Wing". It is one of several songs the HEART frontwoman recorded last fall in Seattle with the help of local musicians, including current HEART bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker. In addition to "Black Wing", Wilson recorded "Tender Heart" as well as covers of Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now" and ALICE IN CHAINS' "Rooster", all three of which have already been released as singles, plus another original, "The Hammer", which came out in February.

Earlier in the year, Ann said in an interview that there are no plans for HEART to work on new music in the immediate future.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

Ann's 2018 solo album, "Immortal", contained cover versions of classic songs by artists who have passed away.

