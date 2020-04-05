Watch AMARANTHE's ELIZE RYD And OLOF MÖRCK Perform 'Stand By Me' And 'I Will Survive' Covers

April 5, 2020 0 Comments

On April 3, Elize Ryd and Olof Mörck from AMARANTHE played an acoustic Instagram Live show as a part of the #TogetherAtHome series, fueled by Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization. You can now watch the performance below.

Featured songs:

01. Stand By Me (Ben E. King)
02. One By One (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg)
03. Amaranthine (AMARANTHE)
04. Endlessly (AMARANTHE)
05. Digital World (AMARANTHE)
06. I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor)

AMARANTHE recently entered a studio in Denmark to begin recording its new album. The follow-up to 2018's "Helix" will be released later this year via Nuclear Blast.

In February, AMARANTHE released a brand new song featuring former ARCH ENEMY vocalist Angela Gossow. "Do Or Die" displays AMARANTHE's heavier side and is accompanied by a dystopian horror video filmed in Spain, featuring Fardou Keuning's stunning creations.

AMARANTHE is scheduled to embark on a North American headlining tour in the summer/fall of 2020. The 37-date trek will kick off at the Soundstage in Baltimore on August 20 and will make stops in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver before concluding on October 2 at the Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Support on the trek will come Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST and the Boston symphonic metal band SEVEN SPIRES.


@elizeryd and @olofmorck will go live on Instagram tomorrow! Head over to @elizeryd at 21:00 (9 PM) Swedish time. See you!

@GlblCtzn @WHO #togetherathome #togetherathomeconcerts

Posted by Amaranthe on Thursday, April 2, 2020

