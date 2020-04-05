Watch AMARANTHE's ELIZE RYD And OLOF MÖRCK Perform 'Stand By Me' And 'I Will Survive' Covers

On April 3, Elize Ryd and Olof Mörck from AMARANTHE played an acoustic Instagram Live show as a part of the #TogetherAtHome series, fueled by Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization. You can now watch the performance below.

Featured songs:

01. Stand By Me (Ben E. King)

02. One By One (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg)

03. Amaranthine (AMARANTHE)

04. Endlessly (AMARANTHE)

05. Digital World (AMARANTHE)

06. I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor)

AMARANTHE recently entered a studio in Denmark to begin recording its new album. The follow-up to 2018's "Helix" will be released later this year via Nuclear Blast.

In February, AMARANTHE released a brand new song featuring former ARCH ENEMY vocalist Angela Gossow. "Do Or Die" displays AMARANTHE's heavier side and is accompanied by a dystopian horror video filmed in Spain, featuring Fardou Keuning's stunning creations.

AMARANTHE is scheduled to embark on a North American headlining tour in the summer/fall of 2020. The 37-date trek will kick off at the Soundstage in Baltimore on August 20 and will make stops in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver before concluding on October 2 at the Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Support on the trek will come Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST and the Boston symphonic metal band SEVEN SPIRES.

