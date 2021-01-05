Watch ALICE COOPER Sing Surprise Original Song For Ailing ZAK NILSSON

Alice Cooper has written a song for Zak Nilsson — son of late singer Harry Nilsson — in an effort to cheer him up, as he battles end-stage colon cancer.

Cooper performed the song on a recent episode of "Coffee Talk With ADIKA Live", a YouTube Live show hosted by bassist Stefan Adika and writer and former Rolling Stone contributor Corey Levitan. According to Rolling Stone, the pair have been friends with Nilsson for years, and invited him on the show to discuss his experiences with cancer, chemotherapy and more. Adika and Leftan also reached out to members of Hollywood Vampires — Harry Nilsson's old drinking club — to see if anyone wanted to send Zak a message after he recently chose to enter hospice instead of continuing treatment. Alice, the founder of the Hollywood Vampires, responded with an original song, surprising Harry during the January 2 "Coffee Talk" episode.

After Cooper's performance, Nilsson joked that Cooper had gotten one part wrong in his lyrics. "He did say there's nothing that I lack," Nilsson said, "and I would argue the only thing I really lack is a functioning gastrointestinal tract. But other than that, spot on."

Alice will release his brand new studio album, "Detroit Stories", on February 26 via earMUSIC. Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was.

