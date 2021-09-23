Watch ACE FREHLEY Perform In Boston

Fan-filmed video footage of Ace Frehley's September 21 performance at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts as the support act for Alice Cooper can be seen below.

Ace's setlist was as follows:

01. Rocket Ride (KISS song)

02. Parasite (KISS song)

03. Strutter (KISS song)

04. She (KISS song)

05. Manic Depression (Jimi Hendrix cover)

06. Never In My Life (MOUNTAIN cover)

07. Good Times Bad Times (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

08. Love Gun (KISS song)

09. New York Groove (Russ Ballard cover)

10. Shock Me (KISS song)

11. Cold Gin / Black Diamond (KISS songs)

12. Deuce (KISS song)

Frehley's band features guitarists Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbock, bassist Philip Shouse and drummer Matt Starr.

When Ace's tour with Alice was first announced in May, Frehley said in a statement: "I've known Alice for over 30 years. We're good friends, and we've toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I'm really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock."

Last December, Frehley told Talking Metal Live that he would begin recording his next all-original album "after the New Year." The record will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne. Ace is laying down the effort at the newly built studio at his new house in New Jersey.

Earlier last year, Frehley told Canada's iHeart Radio that he has "only written about three songs" for his next LP, and he added they were "not finished." He said: "Now that I'm [living] on the East Coast [after moving to New Jersey from Southern California], my engineer only lives an hour from me, Alex Salzman, who worked with me extensively on this last record, and he played a lot of bass guitar as well, So it's gonna be even easier, 'Origins Vol. 3' and the next [original] record."

Frehley's latest release was "Origins Vol. 2", the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Simmons's bass playing.

