Watch AC/DC's Entire Last Concert With AXL ROSE

Multi-camera fan-filmed video footage of AC/DC's entire last concert with GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose, which took place on September 20, 2016 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user markit aneight).

The setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Rock Or Bust

02. Shoot To Thrill

03. Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be

04. Back In Black

05. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder

06. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

07. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation

08. Thunderstruck

09. High Voltage

10. Rock 'N' Roll Train

11. Hells Bells

12. Given The Dog A Bone

13. If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

14. Live Wire

15. Sin City

16. You Shook Me All Night Long

17. Shot Down In Flames

18. Have A Drink On Me

19. T.N.T.

20. Whole Lotta Rosie

21. Let There Be Rock

Encore:

22. Highway To Hell

23. Riff Raff

24. Problem Child

25. For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

AC/DC postponed the last 10 dates of its spring 2016 North American trek after singer Brian Johnson was advised to stop playing live or "risk total hearing loss." The band went on to complete the European and North American legs of its "Rock Or Bust" tour with the GUNS N' ROSES frontman as a "guest vocalist."

AC/DC's North American tour ended in Philadelphia in September 2016, and despite initial fan trepidation, Axl got generally good reviews for his performances. Guitarist Angus Young said at the time: "I mean, under the situation that we had, it was very good that he volunteered and said, 'Hey, if I can help, let me try.' So he's been very good. And he had to learn a lot of songs very quickly, and he's done a great job."

Duff McKagan, who is one-third of the reunited partial classic lineup of GUNS N' ROSES, got a chance to watch Rose and AC/DC play in June 2016 in London, England and in September 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Duff spoke about Axl's collaboration with AC/DC during a 2019 appearance on "The Church Of What's Happening Now" podcast. He said: "The way [Axl] did that was amazing. He was, like, 'If you guys don't mind, I'm gonna go try out. They need a hand here.' [Late AC/DC frontman] Bon Scott's his all-time [hero]. [We said], 'Dude, you know you don't really have to try out for AC/DC.' But he was really nervous. 'I'm gonna go try out. It fits in with our touring perfect.' And Slash and I were, like, 'You've got the gig.' But he went to Atlanta and tried out, quote-unquote, and got the gig. I saw him twice on that tour. I flew to London to see him, and I flew to Cleveland to see that. It was great."

McKagan added: "I think what it did for [Axl]… We got to know Angus through that. Angus has now come out and played with us a bunch of times. That was that thing when he was 14 or 15, 'Man, one day, if I ever got to be in AC/DC…' He was singing with a broom, and he finally got to do it. Amazing."

Two years ago, Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, along with guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, were photographed outside Vancouver's Warehouse Studios. Based on the pictures, the assumption was that AC/DC was in the midst of making — or at least planning — another album, with Rudd and Johnson both back in the lineup.

Ever since AC/DC completed the tour cycle for its 2014 album "Rock Or Bust" four years ago — a turbulent trek that weathered the forced retirement and eventual death of co-founder Malcolm Young, plus the departures of Johnson, Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams — fans have wondered whether sole remaining founding member Angus Young would keep the band going or decide it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

In February 2019, a photo surfaced on social media suggesting that Williams has also returned to AC/DC and will appear on the rumored comeback album.

