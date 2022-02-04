WATAIN Announces 'The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain' Album; New Single 'The Howling' Now Available

Notorious Swedish black metal collective WATAIN has unleashed "The Howling", the first single from its upcoming new studio album, "The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain", which will be released on April 29 via Nuclear Blast.

"The Howling" sets the tone for what will be offered on the band's seventh full-length, an unsettling blackened voyage in 10 chapters that is as inexorably vicious as it is enticing.

Vocalist Erik Danielsson states: "'The Howling' refers to the wordless voice of the wild, wailing eerily through the ages, urging us to leave our safe spaces and explore the dark recesses of the great Abyss both within and without. To see it, to learn from it, to know it. "

The single is available in both digital and physical form — a strictly limited seven-inch with "The Howling" on its A-side and the PROFANATICA cover "I Arose" on its B-side can be bought as of today. The black vinyl is exclusively available through Nuclear Blast mailorder, whereas the oxblood colored version is being sold in the band's own shop.

"The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain" track listing

01. Ecstasies In Night Infinite

02. The Howling

03. Serimosa

04. Black Cunt

05. Leper's Grace

06. Not Sun Nor Man Nor God

07. Before The Cataclysm

08. We Remain

09. Funeral Winter

10. Septentrion

WATAIN will join forces with infamous Norwegian black metal legends MAYHEM for a tour through North America, aptly labeled "The Sanguine Sodomy Of North America", starting on March 7. They will be supported by U.S. blackened speed metal punks MIDNIGHT.

