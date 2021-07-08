Was RANDY RHOADS's Death An Accident Or A Prank Gone Wrong?

An episode of AXS TV's popular investigative documentary series "Music's Greatest Mysteries" exploring whether the airplane crash that claimed the life of guitar prodigy Randy Rhoads was an accident or a prank gone wrong, premiered Wednesday night (July 7) and will re-air tomorrow (Friday, July 9) at 8:00 p.m. The episode features a panel that that includes Rhoads's siblings Kathy and Kelle Rhoads, along with Randy's friend and former bandmate Rudy Sarzo, as well as rock legacy Ahmet Zappa.

"Music's Greatest Mysteries" presents an immersive journey that puts the spotlight on the infamous legends, colorful characters, and monumental moments that have confounded and intrigued generations of music lovers throughout the years. Separating fact from fiction, the series blends insightful commentary from icons and experts, with archive footage and dramatic reinterpretations to answer the "whys" and "hows" of each new topic.

This week's episode of "Music's Greatest Mysteries" also delves into the feud between country titans LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood, whose dueling versions of "How Do I Live" sparked an industry-shaking clash that extended all the way to the Grammy Awards; and YouTube star Justin Whang examines the unknown origins of the song known simply as "The Most Mysterious Song On The Internet."

"Music fans have questions and 'Music's Greatest Mysteries' has the answers, making it the perfect addition to our all-new Wednesday night lineup which digs deep into the world of music and takes fans behind the scenes," said Sarah Weidman, head of original programming, development and multi-platform content for AXS TV. "From the heartfelt and inspiring, to the strange and even sinister, music history is packed with fables and figures that have kept fans intrigued for decades. Our viewers loved hearing the stories we shared when 'Music's Greatest Mysteries' premiered last fall, and we have even more incredible tales and water cooler fodder to share when the series returns on July 7."

"'Music's Greatest Mysteries' blends together a passion for music with an investigative curiosity about our music legends, resulting in a unique perspective on some amazing stories," said Chip Rives, director and executive producer, Texas Crew Productions. "We can't wait for viewers to experience these six new episodes and finally get answers to some of music’s greatest mysteries."

"Music's Greatest Mysteries" is jointly produced by Texas Crew Productions and Hideout Pictures, with Chip Rives, David Karabinas, Brad Bernstein, Shannon Houchins and Trevor O'Neil serving as executive producers.

Rhoads played on Osbourne's seminal records "Blizzard Of Ozz" (1980) and "Diary Of A Madman" but tragically died in a plane crash when he was just 25 years old, on March 19, 1982. He influenced many musicians and is considered one of the greatest guitartists of all time. His death was a huge shock to the world and Ozzy wrote in his autobiography "I Am Ozzy" that he almost quit music after Randy's passing.

The late OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist will receive the Musical Excellence Award at this year's induction ceremony, which will be held at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30.

The Musical Excellence Award is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

