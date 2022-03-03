WARRIOR SOUL's KORY CLARKE Blasts 'Republican National Cult', Says He Is 'Happy' To Be Living Outside U.S.

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, WARRIOR SOUL frontman Kory Clarke was asked if living outside of the U.S. gives him a different perspective on this country and the stuff he sings about by looking at it from the outside rather than being in it. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I guess you could say it does. It makes me happy that I'm not there. [Laughs] But I still feel completely connected in the sense that it's such a global planet and the U.S. has got so much reach and so much influence over everything, I've gotta fight for what I believe is democracy.

"[Some] people, honestly, want to have Hitler being their guy for a president," he continued. "I guess people can vote Hitler in, if they want.

"I fight for what's right, I think. And the things we're seeing the Republican National Cult getting into now — trying to take everyone's voting rights away and trying to put Republican legislators in charge of counting votes. Dude, that stuff we have to stop; that just ends democracy, doesn't it?"

WARRIOR SOUL's new album, "Out On Bail", will arrive on March 4 via Livewire/Cargo Records UK. The LP is described in a press release as "a statement of considerable intent" from Clarke, who is "one of rock 'n' roll's most prolific, prophetic and controversial songwriters." The effort was produced by Clarke, with additional production by Dennis Post. It was mixed and mastered by Rune Buck.

WARRIOR SOUL released a trio of albums on the Geffen major label during the '90s, beginning with its classic 1990 debut, "Last Decade Dead Century".

Having initially split in 1995 following the release of "The Space Age Playboys", WARRIOR SOUL was resurrected in 2007 by Clarke, who has issued several albums since: "Destroy The War Machine" (2008), "Stiff Middle Finger" (2012), "Back On The Lash" (2017), "Rock 'N' Roll Disease" (2019), "Cocaine And Other Good Stuff" (2020) and "Out On Bail".