WARRIOR SOUL: Multi-Camera Video Of Athens Concert

Rockway.gr has uploaded multi-camera video footage of WARRIOR SOUL's September 27, 2019 performance at AN Club in Athens, Greece. Check it out below.

WARRIOR SOUL's latest studio album, titled "Rock 'N' Roll Disease", came out in June via Livewire/Cargo Records.

For the disc, singer Kory Clarke used the same writing team and musicians who played on 2017's acclaimed "Back On The Lash" LP.

The album was produced by Clarke and Adam Arling. It was mixed and mastered by Miguel Martins and engineered by Adam Arling. The album artwork was created by Mark Procter.

WARRIOR SOUL released released a trio of albums on the Geffen major label during the '90s, beginning with its classic 1990 debut, "Last Decade Dead Century".

Having initially split in 1995 following the release of "The Space Age Playboys", WARRIOR SOUL was resurrected in 2007 by Clarke, who has issued several albums since: "Destroy The War Machine" (2008), "Stiff Middle Finger" (2012) and the aforementioned "Back On The Lash" and "Rock 'N' Roll Disease".

