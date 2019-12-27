WARRIOR SOUL: Multi-Camera Video Of Athens Concert

Rockway.gr has uploaded multi-camera video footage of WARRIOR SOUL's September 27, 2019 performance at AN Club in Athens, Greece. Check it out below.
WARRIOR SOUL's latest studio album, titled "Rock 'N' Roll Disease", came out in June via Livewire/Cargo Records.
For the disc, singer Kory Clarke used the same writing team and musicians who played on 2017's acclaimed "Back On The Lash" LP.
The album was produced by Clarke and Adam Arling. It was mixed and mastered by Miguel Martins and engineered by Adam Arling. The album artwork was created by Mark Procter.
WARRIOR SOUL released released a trio of albums on the Geffen major label during the '90s, beginning with its classic 1990 debut, "Last Decade Dead Century".
Having initially split in 1995 following the release of "The Space Age Playboys", WARRIOR SOUL was resurrected in 2007 by Clarke, who has issued several albums since: "Destroy The War Machine" (2008), "Stiff Middle Finger" (2012) and the aforementioned "Back On The Lash" and "Rock 'N' Roll Disease".
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).