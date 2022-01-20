WARRIOR SOUL Announces New Album, 'Out On Bail'

January 20, 2022 0 Comments

WARRIOR SOUL Announces New Album, 'Out On Bail'

WARRIOR SOUL, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, will release its new album, "Out On Bail", on March 4 via Livewire/Cargo Records UK. The LP's first single, "We're Alive", arrived in December.

"Out On Bail" is described in a press release as "a statement of considerable intent" from Clarke, who is "one of rock 'n' roll's most prolific, prophetic and controversial songwriters." Poetic and timely, "Out On Bail" speaks to us as survivors and fighters, celebrating in success and yet wary of things to come. It is a perfect gateway into the mind and soul of this unique songwriter and groundbreaking band.

"Out On Bail" track listing:

01. We're Alive (Arling / Clarke) (5:10)
02. One More For The Road (Post / Polachek / Clarke) (4:07)
03. Hip Hip Hurray (Clarke / Post) (3:33)
04. Out On Bail (Hodgson / Clarke) (4:20)
05. Cancelled Culture (Polachek / Clarke) (3:41)
06. End Of The World (Kimmett / Post / Clarke) (4:50)
07. YoYo (Clarke / Peter Jay) (4:40)
08. The New Paradigm (Mark Gemini Thwaite / Paul Raven / Clarke) (4:35)

"Out On Bail" was produced by Clarke, with additional production by Dennis Post. It was mixed and mastered by Rune Buck.

Recording lineup:

* Kory Clarke - Vocals, Drums on "One More For The Road"
* Dennis "El Guapo" Post - Guitars
* Christian Kimmett - Bass
* Ivan Tambac - Drums on "Paradigm", "End Of The World"
* John Besser - Drums on "We're Alive", "Hip Hip Hurray", "Out On Bail", "Cancelled Culture", "YoYo"
* John "Baby H" Hodgson - Guitars on "Out On Bail"
* Adam Arling - Guitars on "We're Alive", "Paradigm"
* John "Full Throttle" Polachek - Guitars on "One More For The Road", "Cancelled Culture"
* Maria Hatzina - Special Guest Vocals on "Hip Hip Hurray"

WARRIOR SOUL released a trio of albums on the Geffen major label during the '90s, beginning with its classic 1990 debut, "Last Decade Dead Century".

Having initially split in 1995 following the release of "The Space Age Playboys", WARRIOR SOUL was resurrected in 2007 by Clarke, who has issued several albums since: "Destroy The War Machine" (2008), "Stiff Middle Finger" (2012), "Back On The Lash" (2017), "Rock 'N' Roll Disease" (2019), "Cocaine And Other Good Stuff" (2020) and "Out On Bail".

A couple of years ago, Clarke told TotalRock that WARRIOR SOUL translates better in front of U.K. audiences. "For some reason, people in England like me a lot, more than Americans like me," he said. "I always thought it was because of my criticism of the social situation in America and the guts to actually say what I feel about it."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).