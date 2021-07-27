WARRIOR Reunites To Celebrate The Life Of Fallen Bass Player ROB FARR

On Saturday, July 17, Los Angeles-based band WARRIOR reunited to celebrate the life of its bass player Rob Farr at Cooks Corner in Trabuco Canyon, California. This was the first time WARRIOR has performed live since its performance at the Keep It True festival in Germany, on April 26, 2014.

Farr was very well liked and frequented the Southern California rock scene, playing in a variety of bands over the years. His other band NATIONAL DUST and RADIO EIGHTIES also performed on July 17 at Cooks Corner. Roy Z and Ira Black headed up an all-star jam to finish off the day.

The WARRIOR lineup included founding member Joe Floyd, AC Alexander (LIZZY BORDEN) on guitar, Dave Ducey (RHINO BUCKET) on drums, Mike Davis (HALFORD, LIZZY BORDEN, DEATH DEALER) on bass and Sean Peck (CAGE, DEATH DEALER, THE THREE TREMORS) on vocals. There are suggestions that WARRIOR may be preparing new original material for release and booking additional live performances in the near future.

The WARRIOR setlist was as follows:

01. Fight Or Fall

02. Mind Over Matter

03. Only The Strong Survive

04. Cold Fire

05. Defenders Of Creation

06. Fighting For The Earth

07. Welcome Aboard

Farr grew up in the San Fernando Valley era of Los Angeles but was a resident of Oceanside, California at the time of his death. He began playing in bands at the age of 13 and was part of the bustling 1980s L.A. music as a member of thrash pioneers DÉTENTE, HIT & RUN and TIGER ROSE. He joined WARRIOR in time for the band most recent album, "The Wars Of Gods And Men", which featured Marc Storace of KROKUS on lead vocals, and subsequently recorded three albums with biker rockers NATIONAL DUST between 2005 and 2012.

