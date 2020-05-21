WARRANT's ERIK TURNER: 'The Seed Of A New Record Has Been Started'

WARRANT guitarist Erik Turner spoke to the "Talking Metal" podcast about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2017's "Louder Harder Faster" album. He said (see video below): "Our label that we did our last two records on [Frontiers Music Srl] is based in Italy, so I sent an e-mail out there to say hi and check in on everybody. Everybody's doing good — thank God — at the label. Mario [de Riso of Frontiers] said when we're ready to do a record [to] let him know. So it's kind of given us a little push. We're actually throwing some ideas around. I've been sending Robert [Mason, vocals] some riffs, and Robert's been working on songs. I've got a song going with Jerry [Dixon, bass]. So it's a slow, long process for us, but the seed of a new record has been started. Now, that doesn't mean the seed will grow into a record. We've got a long way to go. We don't have one finished song. We've got a couple of things cooking, and we're actually sending ideas around back and forth to each other."

"Louder Harder Faster" was released in May 2017. The disc was recorded with producer Jeff Pilson — a veteran bassist who has played with DIO, FOREIGNER, DOKKEN and T&N, among others — and was mixed by Pat Regan, except for the song "I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink", which was mixed by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, PRONG, LAST IN LINE).

Back in 2018, Turner told the "Let's Talk" radio show that he and his bandmates still enjoy the recording process. "Playing live is a lot funner, but it feels good to create new music," he said. "A lot of bands from our genre aren't creating new music nowadays, and if they do, they put out four or five songs because of the musical environment we're in, but if we're going to do one song, we might as well do fourteen."

Mason replaced original WARRANT frontman Jani Lane in 2008 and has brought a degree of stability to the band after Lane's unceremonious departure and subsequent 2011 death.

WARRANT is rounded out by original members Joey Allen (guitar) and Steven Sweet (drums).

