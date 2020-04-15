WARRANT's ERIK TURNER And Son Cover THE NEIGHBOURHOOD's 'Cry Baby' (Video)

WARRANT guitarist Erik Turner and his son Noah have used some of the coronavirus downtime to work up an acoustic version of THE NEIGHBOURHOOD's "Cry Baby". Check out video of the at-home performance below.
WARRANT said: "We hope y'all are doing good in quarantine world and making the best of it. We can't wait to rock with you again. Feel free to share with friends that you think will enjoy this music."
Vocalist Robert Mason replaced original frontman Jani Lane in 2008 and has brought a degree of stability to the band after Lane's unceremonious departure and subsequent 2011 death.
WARRANT's latest album, "Louder Harder Faster", was released in 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc was recorded with producer Jeff Pilson — a veteran bassist who has played with DIO, FOREIGNER and DOKKEN, among others — and was mixed by Pat Regan, except for the song "I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink", which was mixed by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, PRONG, LAST IN LINE).
WARRANT continues to tour regularly in support of "Louder Harder Faster" and is rounded out by original members Joey Allen (guitar), Jerry Dixon (bass) and Steven Sweet (drums).
