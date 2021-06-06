WARRANT Joined By JACK RUSSELL, Members Of TRIXTER For 'Cherry Pie' Performance At 'Live United Live Music Festival' (Video)

Former GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell and TRIXTER's Steve Brown and P.J. Farley joined WARRANT on stage last night (Saturday, June 5) at the Live United Live Music Festival in Sunbury, Pennsylvania to perform the classic WARRANT song "Cherry Pie". Fan-filmed video footage of their appearance can be seen below.
Back in 2010, former WARRANT vocalist Jani Lane filled in for Russell at a number of GREAT WHITE shows while Jack was recovering from major surgery after suffering a perforated bowel (a medical emergency in which a hole in the bowel opens to allow its contents to empty into the rest of the abdominal cavity).
"I've been friends with Jack for decades," Lane told Syracuse.com at the time. "We've always had a good relationship. And I've known all the [GREAT WHITE] guys for awhile."
Lane said that he didn't immediately accept the invitation to fill in while Russell recovered from a perforated bowel. "I had to talk to Jack first," Jani explained. "I've been on the other end of this, where I was the last to know who was going to replace me and sing the songs I wrote, which is a very uncomfortable place to be in."
Lane spoke to Russell while Jack was still in the hospital. "He was great," Jani said. "He said, 'Go do it. Keep the fire alive.' I said, 'Get back on your feet, and the second you're back, I'm gone and you kick ass.'"
Lane recorded several albums with WARRANT in late 1980s and early 1990s but left the group several times. The band's seventh studio LP, "Born Again", was released in 2006 and featured Jaime St. James as the lead singer. In 2008, Lane returned to WARRANT temporarily and toured with the group. In September that year, WARRANT announced that Jani had left again. The band replaced him with Robert Mason and released its eighth studio album, "Rockaholic", in 2011.
Lane died in August 2011 at age 47. Paramedics found his body in a Comfort Inn motel room in Woodland Hills, California, which is near Los Angeles. Lane had battled alcohol abuse for years.
