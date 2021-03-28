WARRANT Is 'Stoked' To 'Get Back Out And Play'

WARRANT guitarist Joey Allen spoke with Darren Paltrowitz — host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" — about how he and his bandmates have been spending their downtime during the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if there has been any talk of WARRANT making a follow-up to 2017's "Louder Harder Faster" album, Joey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We talked about it last year when this whole pandemic started, and we were, like, 'Should we do something now? Should we do something live on the web? Should we do a new record?' And everybody was just, like, you know what? We've been at this since I got back in the band, Steven [Sweet, drums] came back in the band, since 2004, so that's roughly 16 years where we just haven't taken a break from the road or making a record; I think we made three records in that time. So it was just, 'Let's take a break and go away.' We don't wanna do anything that's gonna harm the brand. We just haven't gone away. So we went away. And now we're firing up to come back."

Allen went on to say that he and the other members of WARRANT are "stoked" to return to the road. "We just wanna get back out and play," he said. "We've worked really hard. We're working hard right now getting ready to go back out and play.

"We don't rehearse usually; we just keep touring. As long as we play two or three gigs a month, we don't have to rehearse," he continued. "Well, it's been 13 months, 14 months since we've played a gig, and we're gonna have to rehearse for the first time in years — maybe the first time in a decade, at least. So we're setting up the first rehearsals, which will be before our first gig going back in. So it's fun. It's exciting."

Last May, WARRANT guitarist Erik Turner told the "Talking Metal" podcast that the group was "throwing some ideas around" for a new LP. He said: "I've been sending Robert [Mason, vocals] some riffs, and Robert's been working on songs. I've got a song going with Jerry [Dixon, bass]. So it's a slow, long process for us, but the seed of a new record has been started. Now, that doesn't mean the seed will grow into a record. We've got a long way to go. We don't have one finished song. We've got a couple of things cooking, and we're actually sending ideas around back and forth to each other."

"Louder Harder Faster" was recorded with producer Jeff Pilson — a veteran bassist who has played with DIO, FOREIGNER, DOKKEN and T&N, among others — and was mixed by Pat Regan, except for the song "I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink", which was mixed by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, PRONG, LAST IN LINE).

Mason replaced original WARRANT frontman Jani Lane in 2008 and has brought a degree of stability to the band after Lane's unceremonious departure and subsequent 2011 death.

