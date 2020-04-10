WARBRINGER: 'Glorious End' Lyric Video

The official lyric video for the song "Glorious End" from the thrash metal force WARBRINGER can be seen below. The track is taken from WARBRINGER's new album, "Weapons Of Tomorrow", which will be released on April 24 via Napalm Records.

WARBRINGER vocalist John Kevill says: "'Glorious End' is the grand finale of 'Weapons Of Tomorrow', and a first-person narrative war epic. The verse is done as a father-son dialogue, in which the son promises the father that he will live up to his ancestor's legacy of courage, honor, and duty. The song and title have a cruel twist of irony, as the protagonist's bravery is rendered useless by the horrific new weapons of his time, and he questions the virtues of his father as he dies.

"This kind of narrative storytelling element is something we feel is pretty unique to WARBRINGER among thrash metal bands. The music is hard-charging and aggressive, but also somber, grandiose, and well, glorious. The epic side of WARBRINGER is something we haven't shared in a single yet, and we thought it was long overdue. Now onwards, brave sons."

Building upon its internationally acclaimed blistering attack, with "Weapons Of Tomorrow", WARBRINGER showcases a refreshed technical approach and a heightened focus on unique lyrical and vocal style. The record takes the promise of the band's previous release, "Woe To The Vanquished", and carries it onward, presenting WARBRINGER at its absolute best to date — over 10 years into its career.

Kevill said: "'Weapons Of Tomorrow' contains two tracks you've previously heard, 'Firepower Kills' and 'Power Unsurpassed', which now appear on the record in new and improved form. 'Firepower Kills' is about advancing weapons technology. Modern science is an enormously powerful tool, and the human species must be very cautious about its use. This song looks at the last 100 years of scientific advances in weaponry and asks, 'Where does this lead?' Musically, it's a total thrashing burner, and the main riff 'evolves' throughout the song like the weaponry in the lyrics."

"Weapons Of Tomorrow" was recorded with acclaimed producer Mike Plotnikoff — producer on "Woe To The Vanquished" and for artists such as IN FLAMES and FEAR FACTORY — and mixed by Zack Ohren, who is credited for the mix on WARBRINGER's sophomore album, "Waking Into Nightmares", as well as his work with artists like MACHINE HEAD and IMMOLATION.

"Weapons Of Tomorrow" contains a variety of themes, presenting a self-contained concept with each track, but ultimately focuses on the over-arching notion of modern technology endangering society rather than advancing it.

Kevill sid about the lyrical content of "Weapons Of Tomorrow": "I put a lot of thought and detail into the lyrical content of this album. There's often a 'storytelling' component, in which the song's lyrics develop or turn along with the music and structure of the song. All in all, 'Weapons Of Tomorrow' contains elements of our previous album, 'Woe To The Vanquished', but takes them further and in new and exciting directions."

Regarding the band's advancing sound, Kevill added: "While containing speed-driven burners like 'Firepower Kills' and 'Unraveling' and crushing stomps like 'The Black Hand Reaches Out' and 'Crushed Beneath The Tracks', 'Weapons Of Tomorrow' goes really big on the epic tracks, containing not one but four. Each has its own character. The forlorn and semi-ballad 'Defiance Of Fate' breaks serious musical ground for us and is like no song in our catalog. 'Heart of Darkness' and 'Notre Dame (King Of Fools)' offer different takes on a dark, black metal-oriented sound, and 'Glorious End' is a tragic war epic with a unique lyrical component."

"Weapons Of Tomorrow" track listing:

01. Firepower Kills

02. The Black Hand Reaches Out

03. Crushed Beneath The Tracks

04. Defiance Of Fate

05. Unraveling

06. Heart Of Darkness

07. Power Unsurpassed

08. Outer Reaches

09. Notre Dame (King Of Fools)

10. Glorious End

WARBRINGER is:

John Kevill - Vocals

Adam Carroll - Guitar

Carlos Cruz - Drums

Chase Becker - Guitar

Chase Bryant - Bass

Photo credit: Alex Solca

