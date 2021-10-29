W.A.S.P.'s BLACKIE LAWLESS Teases 40th-Anniversary Tour In New Video

A one-minute teaser video for W.A.S.P.'s upcoming 40th-anniversary tour, narrated by frontman Blackie Lawless, is available below.
June 6, 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most infamous, notorious, controversial heavy metal bands in the world… W.A.S.P. So join W.A.S.P. for this very special 40th-anniversary world tour that kicks off in Milan, Italy on March 18, 2022. This first leg of dates will see the band hit Italy, Spain, Ireland, North Ireland, United Kingdom, Scotland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Romania and Bulgaria. More dates and a U.S. tour will be announced.
Lawless states about the tour: "For the W.A.S.P. 40th-anniversary world tour, we're going back to the beginning. We're taking the show back to where it all started. Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again…until now! I'm gonna scream and I'm gonna bleed, 'cause I wanna be somebody! We're taking everybody back…back to the beginning!"
W.A.S.P. "40 Years Live" world tour 2022:
Mar. 18 - Milan, Live Club
Mar. 19 - Padova, Padova Hall
Mar. 23 - Bilbao, Santana 27
Mar. 24 - Murcia, Sala Gamma 3
Mar. 25 - Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1
Mar. 26 - Madrid, La Riviera
Mar. 30 - Dublin, Vicar St.
Mar. 31 - Belfast, Ulster Hall
Apr. 01 - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
Apr. 02 - Manchester, Academy
Apr. 03 - Nottingham, Rock City
Apr. 05 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
Apr. 06 - Newcastlee, O2 City Hall
Apr. 07 - Bristol, O2 Academy
Apr. 08 - London, Rou-House
Apr. 09 - Eindhoven, Effenaar
Apr. 10 - Copenhagen, Amager Bio
Apr. 12 - Malmö, Moriskan
Apr. 13 - Huskvarna, Folkets Park
Apr. 14 - Sundsvall, Sporthallen
Apr. 15 - Umeå, Idun
Apr. 16 - Oulu, Teatria
Apr. 17 - Tampere, Pakkahuone
Apr. 18 - Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
Apr. 20 - Gävle, Gasklockan
Apr. 21 - Eskilstuna, Lokomotivet
Apr. 22 - Örebro, Conventum
Apr. 23 - Karlstad, Nöjesfabriken
Apr. 25 - Oslo, Rockefeller
Apr. 28 - Stockholm, Stora Fållan
Apr. 29 - Norrköping, Arbis
Apr. 30 - Gothenburg, Trädgårn
May 01 - Bremen, Aladin
May 02 - Mannheim, Capitol
May 04 - Saarbrücken, Garage
May 05 - Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle
May 07 - Geiselwind, Music Halle
May 08 - Munich, Backstage Werk
May 17 - Bucharest, Arenele Romane
May 18 - Sofia, Universidada Sports Hall
Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles, California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these winged assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parlaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.
The band's founding member, Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for four decades.
Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, Lawless will take the band and the fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.