W.A.S.P.'s BLACKIE LAWLESS Discusses 40th-Anniversary Tour In Extended Teaser Video

An extended two-minute teaser video for W.A.S.P.'s upcoming 40th-anniversary tour, narrated by frontman Blackie Lawless, is available below.

June 6, 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most infamous, notorious, controversial heavy metal bands in the world… W.A.S.P. So join W.A.S.P. for this very special 40th-anniversary world tour that kicks off in Milan, Italy on March 18, 2022. This first leg of dates will see the band hit Italy, Spain, Ireland, North Ireland, United Kingdom, Scotland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Romania and Bulgaria. More dates and a U.S. tour will be announced.

Lawless states about the tour: "For the W.A.S.P. 40th-anniversary world tour, we're going back to the beginning. We're taking the show back to where it all started. Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again…until now! I'm gonna scream and I'm gonna bleed, 'cause I wanna be somebody! We're taking everybody back…back to the beginning!"

W.A.S.P. "40 Years Live" world tour 2022:

Mar. 18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

Mar. 19 - Padova, Italy - Padova Hall

Mar. 23 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

Mar. 24 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gamma 3

Mar. 25 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

Mar. 26 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

Mar. 30 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar St.

Mar. 31 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

Apr. 01 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

Apr. 02 - Manchester, UK - Academy

Apr. 03 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Apr. 05 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

Apr. 06 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

Apr. 07 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

Apr. 08 - London, UK - Rou-House

Apr. 09 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

Apr. 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

Apr. 12 - Malmö, Sweden - Moriskan

Apr. 13 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

Apr. 14 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Sporthallen

Apr. 15 - Umeå, Sweden - Idun

Apr. 16 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

Apr. 17 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

Apr. 18 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

Apr. 20 - Gävle, Sweden - Gasklockan

Apr. 21 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

Apr. 22 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum

Apr. 23 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

Apr. 25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

Apr. 28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stora Fållan

Apr. 29 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

Apr. 30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

May 01 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

May 02 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

May 04 - Saarbrücken - Garage

May 05 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

May 07 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Halle

May 08 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

May 13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Venue TBA

May 14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Venue TBA

May 17 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane

May 18 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universidada Sports Hall

Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles, California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these winged assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parlaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band's founding member, Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for four decades.

Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, Lawless will take the band and the fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.

