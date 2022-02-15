W.A.S.P. Postpones European 40th-Anniversary Tour Until 2023

Due to coronavirus restrictions, W.A.S.P. has postponed its European 40th-anniversary tour, originally scheduled for spring of 2022, until the spring of 2023. The new dates will take place in March, April and May of 2023. All tickets previously purchased for the 2022 tour will be valid at the rescheduled 2023 shows.

W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless commented: "With enormous frustration, I'm forced to announce W.A.S.P. must postpone the 2022 European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour. This hideous pandemic that's stripped people of their freedom and lives, that's caused countless artists to cancel or postpone shows for years, once again has reared its vicious head to claim us… again! For years we've worked really hard to make this tour our celebration, for not only for the fans, but for all of us involved. I'm sad, mad, tired and pissed off, but I'll quote from the great W.E. Henley's poem 'Invictus': 'My head is bloody, but unbowed.' That's what I want from all of you, to go beyond this place of pain and loss, and NEVER bow to this THING! Our U.S. dates will continue as planned — BUT — WE WILL see you all next year Europe!!!"

W.A.S.P. "40 Years Live World Tour 2023" European tour dates:

March 17 - England, Manchester - Academy

March 18 - England, Wolverhampton - Steel Mill

March 19 - England, Nottingham - Rock City

March 21 - Scotland, Glasgow - O2 Academy

March 22 - England, Newcastle - O2 City Hall

March 23 - England, Bristol - O2 Academy

March 24 - England, London - Roundhouse

March 25 - Ireland, Dublin - National Stadium

March 26 - N. Ireland, Belfast - Ulster Hall

March 28 - Russia, Moscow - 1930 Moscow

March 29 - Russia, Moscow - 1930 Moscow

March 30 - Russia, St. Petersburg - Giant Hall

April 08 - Netherlands, Eindhoven - Effenaar

April 09 - Denmark, Cophenhagen - Amager Bio

April 11 - Sweden, Malmo - Moriskan

April 13 - Finland, Tampere - Pakkahuone

April 14 - Finland, Helsinki - Kulttuuritalo

April 15 - Finland, Oulu - Teatria

April 16 - Sweden, Umea - Idum

April 18 - Sweden, Sundsvall - Sporthallen

April 19 - Sweden, Gavle - Gasklockan

April 20 - Sweden, Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet

April 21 - Sweden, Karlstadt - Nojesfabriken

April 22 - Sweden, Stockholm - Stora Fallan

April 23 - Sweden, Huskvarna - People's Park

April 25 - Norway, Oslo - Rockefeller

April 26 - Norway, Oslo - Rockefeller

April 27 - Sweden, Norrkoping - Flygeln

April 28 - Sweden, Kalmar - Kalmarsalen

April 29 - Sweden, Gothenburg - Tradgarn

May 01 - Germany, Bremen - Aladin Music Hall

May 02 - Germany, Mannheim - Capitol

May 03 - Germany, Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

May 04 - Germany, Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn

May 05 - Germany, Saarbrucken - Garage

May 06 - Germany, Geiselwind - Music Halle

May 07 - Germany, Munich - Backstage Werk

May 10 - Switzerland, Zurich - Komplex 457

May 11 - Switzerland, Laussane - Les Docks

May 12 - Italy, Milan - Live Club

May 13 - Italy, Padova - Padova Hall

May 17 - Romania, Bucharest - Arenele Romane

May 18 - Bulgaria, Sofia - Arena Sofia

Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles, California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these winged assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band's founding member, Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold-out shows across the globe for four decades.

Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, Lawless will take the band and the fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.