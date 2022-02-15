W.A.S.P. Postpones European 40th-Anniversary Tour Until 2023

Due to coronavirus restrictions, W.A.S.P. has postponed its European 40th-anniversary tour, originally scheduled for spring of 2022, until the spring of 2023. The new dates will take place in March, April and May of 2023. All tickets previously purchased for the 2022 tour will be valid at the rescheduled 2023 shows.
W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless commented: "With enormous frustration, I'm forced to announce W.A.S.P. must postpone the 2022 European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour. This hideous pandemic that's stripped people of their freedom and lives, that's caused countless artists to cancel or postpone shows for years, once again has reared its vicious head to claim us… again! For years we've worked really hard to make this tour our celebration, for not only for the fans, but for all of us involved. I'm sad, mad, tired and pissed off, but I'll quote from the great W.E. Henley's poem 'Invictus': 'My head is bloody, but unbowed.' That's what I want from all of you, to go beyond this place of pain and loss, and NEVER bow to this THING! Our U.S. dates will continue as planned — BUT — WE WILL see you all next year Europe!!!"
W.A.S.P. "40 Years Live World Tour 2023" European tour dates:
March 17 - England, Manchester - Academy
March 18 - England, Wolverhampton - Steel Mill
March 19 - England, Nottingham - Rock City
March 21 - Scotland, Glasgow - O2 Academy
March 22 - England, Newcastle - O2 City Hall
March 23 - England, Bristol - O2 Academy
March 24 - England, London - Roundhouse
March 25 - Ireland, Dublin - National Stadium
March 26 - N. Ireland, Belfast - Ulster Hall
March 28 - Russia, Moscow - 1930 Moscow
March 29 - Russia, Moscow - 1930 Moscow
March 30 - Russia, St. Petersburg - Giant Hall
April 08 - Netherlands, Eindhoven - Effenaar
April 09 - Denmark, Cophenhagen - Amager Bio
April 11 - Sweden, Malmo - Moriskan
April 13 - Finland, Tampere - Pakkahuone
April 14 - Finland, Helsinki - Kulttuuritalo
April 15 - Finland, Oulu - Teatria
April 16 - Sweden, Umea - Idum
April 18 - Sweden, Sundsvall - Sporthallen
April 19 - Sweden, Gavle - Gasklockan
April 20 - Sweden, Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet
April 21 - Sweden, Karlstadt - Nojesfabriken
April 22 - Sweden, Stockholm - Stora Fallan
April 23 - Sweden, Huskvarna - People's Park
April 25 - Norway, Oslo - Rockefeller
April 26 - Norway, Oslo - Rockefeller
April 27 - Sweden, Norrkoping - Flygeln
April 28 - Sweden, Kalmar - Kalmarsalen
April 29 - Sweden, Gothenburg - Tradgarn
May 01 - Germany, Bremen - Aladin Music Hall
May 02 - Germany, Mannheim - Capitol
May 03 - Germany, Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
May 04 - Germany, Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
May 05 - Germany, Saarbrucken - Garage
May 06 - Germany, Geiselwind - Music Halle
May 07 - Germany, Munich - Backstage Werk
May 10 - Switzerland, Zurich - Komplex 457
May 11 - Switzerland, Laussane - Les Docks
May 12 - Italy, Milan - Live Club
May 13 - Italy, Padova - Padova Hall
May 17 - Romania, Bucharest - Arenele Romane
May 18 - Bulgaria, Sofia - Arena Sofia
Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles, California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these winged assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.
The band's founding member, Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold-out shows across the globe for four decades.
Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, Lawless will take the band and the fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.