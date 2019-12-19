W.A.S.P. Guitarist DOUGLAS BLAIR Appears At Event To Raise Money For Veterans With PTSD

December 19, 2019 0 Comments

W.A.S.P. Guitarist DOUGLAS BLAIR Appears At Event To Raise Money For Veterans With PTSD

On December 13, Douglas Blair of W.A.S.P. attended a signing session where 100% of the proceeds went to Shelter To Soldier, a non-profit charity that trains rescue dogs and matches them with veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Collector download cards of Christmas power ballad "The First Noel 1988 To 2018" were on sale for just one dollar. The Christmas classic, arranged by Blair, features former KISS and current GRAND FUNK RAILROAD guitarist Bruce Kulick on lead acoustic guitar.

Dark Delicacies, a Burbank Independent book store specializing in horror pop culture, celebrates its 25th year in business and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Del and Sue Howison, military veterans themselves. All digital sales of "The First Noel 1988 To 2018" through Christmas will continue to be donated to Shelter To Soldier.

In 1988, Blair, then the lead guitarist for East Coast rock trio RUN 21, recorded and mixed "The First Noel" at Courtlen Studios in Hanson, Massachusetts — EXTREME's home base studio. The recording utilized cassette, 2" and ¼" analog tape — along with early computer-automated mixing. Kulick added his acoustic lead last year during a session at Horse Latitudes, Robbie Krieger's (THE DOORS) studio. Kulick stated: "I did a session with W.A.S.P. guitarist Doug Blair, adding acoustic guitar to his 1988 version of 'The First Noel'. I love it!"

Blair, now the longest-tenured lead guitarist for W.A.S.P., teams up with Kulick, arguably KISS's consummate former lead guitarist, for this great veterans charity. On December 15, the signing session's funds were presented to Shelter To Soldier. While at the facility, Blair met Kai, a rescued Huskey successfully trained and paired with a veteran.

"The First Noel 1988 To 2018" is a co-production between Blair, executive producer Mike Dalager and Kulick, who have all previously collaborated on "Dreams In The Witch House: A Lovecraftian Rock Opera".


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).