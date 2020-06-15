W.A.S.P. Cancels '1984 To Headless' European Tour Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

W.A.S.P. has canceled its previously announced "1984 To Headless" European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek, which was scheduled to kick off on September 15 in Malmö, Sweden and run through November 7 in Pratteln, Switzerland, was supposed to be a celebration of hits from the band's first four albums: 1984's self-titled debut, 1985's "The Last Command", 1986's "Inside The Electric Circus" and 1989's "The Headless Children".

W.A.S.P. announced the tour cancelation in a statement earlier today. The band wrote: "Due to the Worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic, W.A.S.P. has been forced to cancel their '1984 To Headless' Tour. Because of the complexity and scheduling of future touring plans, the '1984 To Headless' Tour will not be able to be performed at this time. Although we are saddened to have to miss this tour, we would hope to look at doing that Special Tour at some point in the future.

"In the coming weeks we will make a Special Announcement as to those future plans. For ticket refunds, please contact the original point of purchase locations for a complete refund.

"This is certainly not the way we would have wanted this Tour to end. There was a tremendous amount of work and preparation that went into the planing for this Tour. But the Band are still hard at work in what will be a coming period of memorable events including recording, a book and touring.

"Trust us, the wait WILL BE WORTH IT!

"The next couple of years are going to be INTENSE!!"

In February 2018, Napalm Records released "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To 'The Crimson Idol')", the 25th-anniversary version of W.A.S.P.'s iconic hit album.

