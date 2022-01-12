W.A.S.P. Announces First U.S. Tour In A Decade; ARMORED SAINT To Support

W.A.S.P. will embark on its first U.S. tour in a decade this fall. The trek will coincide the band's 40th anniversary and will include support from ARMORED SAINT and MICHAEL SCHENKER on select shows.

W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless stated: "For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting October 28th, 2022… we return. 10 years I'd want, 10 years I've cussed, 10 years I'd lust to return…. To my homeland… and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless."

Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, who have been in the band 26 years and 18 years, respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live

Lawless added: "So join me and the band, and very special guests ARMORED SAINT as we celebrate W.A.S.P. 40th-anniversary tour… Back in the U.S… Back to the Beginning.

"I'm gonna scream, c'ause I wanna feed, 'cause I wanna bleed, 'cause I Wanna Be Somebody.

"W.A.S.P. 40th-anniversary tour… Back in the U.S… Back to the beginning."

W.A.S.P. 2022 U.S tour dates with ARMORED SAINT:

Oct. 29 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

Oct. 30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

Oct. 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Nov. 02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER)

Nov. 03 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavillion (w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER)

Nov. 04 - San Antonio, TX - Eaton Arena (w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER)

Nov. 05 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory (w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER)

Nov. 06 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater (w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER)

Nov. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Nov. 10 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

Nov. 11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

Nov. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Palace Theater

Nov. 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Nov. 17 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

Nov. 18 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

Nov. 19 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

Nov. 20 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

Nov. 23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

Nov. 26 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Nov. 29 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 30 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

Dec. 02 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Dec. 03 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Dec. 05 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Dec. 07 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theater

Dec. 09 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles, California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these winged assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band's founding member, Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold-out shows across the globe for four decades.

During a November 2017 press conference in Moscow, Russia, Lawless was asked what he would say to those W.A.S.P. fans who continue to call for the band to reunite with guitarist Chris Holmes. He responded: "People get divorced for certain reasons, and there's times when the kids want the parents to get back together, but sometimes it never happens. And this is one of those [times]. Sorry."

