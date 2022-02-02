W.A.S.P. And ARMORED SAINT Add Seven Shows To Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

W.A.S.P. and ARMORED SAINT, Hollywood's prodigal sons, are coming home to end their U.S. tour at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. After selling out the first California show of the U.S. tour in Anaheim, W.A.S.P. has announced a concert at The Wiltern on December 11. In addition, new shows in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Baltimore, Norfolk, Charlotte and Fresno have been added. General on sale for the new shows will be Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. EST.

New shows added to the "40 Years Live" U.S. tour:

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Nov. 08 - St Louis, MO - The Factory

Nov. 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Nov. 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Nov. 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Dec. 10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater

Dec. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless commented on the return home to The Wiltern in Los Angeles: "W.A.S.P. and ARMORED SAINT started 40 years ago in Hollywood. We made our bones there, and were leaders of that now-legendary '82 and '83 Hollywood metal explosion that would go on to shock the rock world. I can think of no better way to end the 40th-anniversary tour of the U.S, for both bands, then to end this tour where we both started.

"Sentimentality aside, this show won't be just a gig; this will be a once-in-a-lifetime, historic landmark event! Hollywood's prodigal sons are coming home!"

ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera said: "40 years ago, we stepped onstage in Hollywood and shared the wild club experience with W.A.S.P. In 1983, both bands had a hand in bringing this new genre, heavy metal, to Los Angeles. And now we're back at again like it was yesterday, except this time we're playing the legendary Wiltern Theater! This will be a night to remember!"

ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush said: "Super excited that the W.A.S.P. - ARMORED SAINT tour is coming to the awesome Wiltern Theater. The Wiltern is one of my favorite venues in L.A. Every show is a memorable one. I expect this one to be more of the same. Let's sell it out, Los Angeles!!!"

W.A.S.P. 2022 U.S tour dates with ARMORED SAINT:

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Oct. 29 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

Oct. 30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

Oct. 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Nov. 02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (with MICHAEL SCHENKER)

Nov. 03 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavillion (with MICHAEL SCHENKER)

Nov. 04 - San Antonio, TX - Eaton Arena (with MICHAEL SCHENKER)

Nov. 05 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (with MICHAEL SCHENKER)

Nov. 06 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater (with MICHAEL SCHENKER)

Nov. 08 - St Louis, MO - The Factory

Nov. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Nov. 10 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

Nov. 11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

Nov. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Palace Theater

Nov. 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Nov. 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Nov. 17 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

Nov. 18 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

Nov. 19 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

Nov. 20 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

Nov. 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Nov. 23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

Nov. 26 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Nov. 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Nov. 29 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 30 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

Dec. 02 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Dec. 03 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Dec. 05 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Dec. 07 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theater

Dec. 09 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

Dec. 10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater

Dec. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Lawless stated: "For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting October 28th, 2022… we return. 10 years I'd want, 10 years I've cussed, 10 years I'd lust to return…. To my homeland… and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless."

Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, who have been in the band 26 years and 18 years, respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live

Lawless added: "So join me and the band, and very special guests ARMORED SAINT as we celebrate W.A.S.P. 40th-anniversary tour… Back in the U.S… Back to the Beginning.

"I'm gonna scream, c'ause I wanna feed, 'cause I wanna bleed, 'cause I Wanna Be Somebody.

"W.A.S.P. 40th-anniversary tour… Back in the U.S… Back to the beginning."

Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles, California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these winged assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band's founding member, Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold-out shows across the globe for four decades.

