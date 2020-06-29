VORACIOUS SCOURGE Feat. Former SUFFOCATION, ATHEIST Members: 'In Death' Album Due In August

Old-school brutal melodic death metal band VORACIOUS SCOURGE, featuring Adrie Klooosterwaard (SINISTER), Mike Smith (ex-SUFFOCATION), Tony Choy (ex-PESTILENCE, ATHEIST), Jason McIntyre (SUTURE) and Billy Richard, will release its new album, "In Death", on August 21 via Massacre Records. The LP's cover artwork was designed by John Quevedo Janssens. Jörg Uken mixed and mastered "In Death" at Soundlodge Recording.

"In Death" will be available as CD digipak, limited-edition gatefold vinyl LP as well as download and stream.

VORACIOUS SCOURGE released its debut EP, "...Our Demise", in January 2018 via Immortal Souls Records.

McIntyre told Heaps Of Metal about how VORACIOUS SCOURGE came together: "I had a few songs I had written that I thought were really great, so I approached Mike about possibly playing drums. He does a lot of studio work these days so we worked out a deal and made it happen. Adrie has been a friend for a long time; I have been a big fan of his band SINISTER since their very first album. I asked him if he wanted to be a part of the project, and he said yes. That simple. Tony does studio work these days also, so we spoke about the project one afternoon and worked it out so he could be a part of it. It's very exciting and humbling to be working with such well-respected and legendary death metal musicians."

Regarding the VORACIOUS SCOURGE songwriting process, McIntyre said: "I write most of the material and then I pass it on to the other guys and they send back what their interpretation of the song sounds like to them according to their each individual contribution to the project."