VOLBEAT's 'Wait A Minute My Girl' Tops BILLBOARD's Mainstream Rock Chart

August 17, 2021 0 Comments

VOLBEAT's latest single, "Wait A Minute My Girl", has topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. The song is the Danish/American band's ninth No. 1 song on the chart, and ties AEROSMITH for the artist with at least nine songs that have topped the Billboard chart. VOLBEAT previously shared its music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl" directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady And The Dale", Marvel's "Behind The Mask" and Showtime's "The One And Only Dick Gregory".

The band said of the video: "After seeing the work they did on 'The Lady And The Dale', we knew that Sean and the team at AWESOME+modest could do something trippy and creative for 'Wait A Minute My Girl'. This video exceeded even our wildest expectations. It's weird, fun and crazy — we absolutely love it."

"Wait A Minute My Girl" and VOLBEAT's other new single, "Dagen Før", were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Poulsen, Larsen and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) recorded their parts with longtime producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob Caggiano (guitar) worked remotely from New York.

"Wait A Minute My Girl" features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo, who both perform with JD McPherson's band and previously appeared with VOLBEAT on 2019's "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)". Singer Mia Maja, who has worked with the band since "Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie", also appears on backing vocals. "Dagen Før" features guest vocals from Danish artist Stine Bramsen, who is known for her solo work as well as being a member of the band ALPHABEAT. The song, in the tradition of "The Garden's Tale", "Maybele I Hofteholder" and "For Evigt", features both English and Danish lyrics, and marks the first commercially released song that features Stine singing in her native Danish.

