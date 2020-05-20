VOLBEAT's 'Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie' Certified Five Times Platinum In Denmark

VOLBEAT's 2016 album "Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie" has been certified quintuple platinum in the band's native Denmark for sales in excess of 100,000 copies.

The platinum and gold certifications awarded by IFPI Denmark, the Danish branch of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), in recognition of sales milestones include audio streaming data, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."

A video message from VOLBEAT announcing the certification is available below.

As previously reported, VOLBEAT's U.S. tour with CLUTCH and THE PICTUREBOOKS has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was originally scheduled to kick off on April 4 in Tempe, Arizona and run through a May 13 date at New York's Rooftop at Pier 17.

VOLBEAT's latest album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" was released last August via Republic Records. The disc was produced by longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by VOLBEAT's Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. It marked VOLBEAT's the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass.

This past March, VOLBEAT's "Die To Live" topped the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The song was the group's eighth Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1, breaking the band out of a tie with U2 for the most No. 1s by an act based outside of North America, dating to the chart's 1981 inception.

VOLBEAT's first No. 1 happened in July 2012 with "Still Counting".

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

