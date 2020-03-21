VOLBEAT's ROB CAGGIANO Urges 'Younger Generation' To Wake Up: 'This Is Not The Flu'

VOLBEAT guitarist Rob Caggiano says that he hopes "the younger generation wakes up and starts looking out for themselves and their loved ones" during the coronavirus outbreak.

In recent days, authorities in countries around the world in lockdown had warned young people to obey the rules on social distancing.

Since most young COVID-19 patients have experienced mild or no symptoms from the virus, there have been widespread reports of illegal "lockdown parties" and and "end of world" drinking sessions in countries across Europe.

Earlier today, Caggiano, who lives in New York, took to his Instagram to share a selfie, and he included the following message: "Getting ready for the NY lockdown. These are really crazy times. I hope the younger generation wakes up ASAP and starts looking out for themselves and their loved ones. This is not the flu. This is serious. Everyone stay safe out there #ny #nyc #coronavirus #covid_19 #crazytimes"

More than 287,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 11,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

A new CDC report has offered proof that younger adults are just as likely as anyone to contract the virus, with nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 cases found between the ages of 20 and 54.

"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," Stephen Morse, PhD, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, told The New York Times about the study. "It's not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they're young and healthy."

