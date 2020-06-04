VOLBEAT's ROB CAGGIANO Breaks Down His JACKSON Signature Shadowcaster Models (Video)

Watch the video below as VOLBEAT guitarist Rob Caggiano breaks down the features on his all-new Jackson USA and Pro Series Signature Shadowcaster models.

Triple threat Caggiano has made a name for himself as an acclaimed musician, songwriter and producer. Currently the lead guitarist for Danish heavy metal-rockabilly band VOLBEAT, Caggiano has also snagged five Grammy nominations as a record producer/guitarist and has worked with a diverse array of artist including ANTHRAX, THE DAMNED THINGS, CRADLE OF FILTH and Bruce Springsteen.

Styled after the offset Jackson Outcaster from the mid-1990s, the USA Signature Rob Caggiano Shadowcaster features an alder body with a gorgeous 1/8" quilt maple top and a bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement. Hosting 24 jumbo frets, the 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard is the ideal platform for complex, blazing solos or colossal, lightning-fast rhythm runs. Luminlay oval side dot inlays provide guidance along the fretboard on the darkest of stages.

A DiMarzio Air Norton humbucking neck pickup radiates warm tone with open dynamic range and clean highs, while the custom DiMarzio Rob Caggiano Signature bridge pickup is a high-output humbucker that bites with a broad frequency response for brash power chords or fat single-note runs. Tone can be adjusted to preference with five-way blade pickup switching and single volume and tone controls. A TonePros TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored locking tailpiece and Sperzel sealed die-cast locking tuners work in tandem to provide improved intonation and enhanced sustain.

Cloaked in an exquisite Trans Purple Fade finish with a unique Jackson 3x3 matching headstock and chrome hardware, the USA Signature Rob Caggiano Shadowcaster is also equipped with Dunlop flush mount Straplok strap retainers and Ernie Ball Slinky nickel plated strings (.009-.046 gauges).

The Pro Series Signature Rob Caggiano Shadowcaster sports a resonant mahogany body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with scarf joint and a 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.

Similar to the USA model, a DiMarzio Air Norton humbucking neck pickup and custom DiMarzio Rob Caggiano Signature bridge pickup power this Pro model, with the same five-way blade pickup switching and single volume and tone controls. A Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece and sealed die-cast locking tuners work in tandem to provide improved intonation and enhanced sustain.

The Pro Series Signature Rob Caggiano Shadowcaster is dressed in a stunning Purple Metallic finish with a unique Jackson 3x3 matching headstock and chrome hardware.

