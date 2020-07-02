VOLBEAT's 'Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies' Album Certified Gold In U.S.

"Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies", the fifth studio album from Danish/American metal rock 'n' rollers VOLBEAT, was officially certified gold on June 30 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

The RIAA developed its gold and platinum awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard by which to measure the commercial success of a sound recording. The program trademarked the gold record and formalized the industry practice of presenting awards to artists for music sales achievements.

Presently, the RIAA awards a gold honor for 500,000 units sold, a platinum honor for 1 million units sold and a diamond award for more than 10 million units sold.

In the streaming age, each permanent digital album or physical album sale count as 1 unit for certification purposes, 10 permanent track downloads from the album count as 1 unit for certification purposes, and 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from the album count as 1 unit. For songs, 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams count as 1 unit for certification purposes.

Upon its April 2013 arrival, "Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies", sold 39,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 9 on The Billboard 200 chart.

In May, VOLBEAT's U.S. tour with CLUTCH and THE PICTUREBOOKS was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was originally scheduled to kick off on April 4 in Tempe, Arizona and run through a May 13 date at New York's Rooftop at Pier 17.

VOLBEAT's latest album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" was released last August via Republic Records. The disc was produced by longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by VOLBEAT's Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. It marked VOLBEAT's the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass.