VOLBEAT's New Album Is 'Done' And 'Ready To Go'

In a new interview with Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, VOLBEAT drummer Jon Larsen spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The album is done; it's ready. But I can't reveal the release date yet. Of course, in modern times, you'll find out online. But it's all set, it's ready to go, and I'm pretty sure it's gonna blow your socks off."

Asked if VOLBEAT's recently released two new singles, "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før", will also appear on the upcoming album, Jon said: "Oh, yeah. Of course they will. Why shouldn't they? I don't think they really represent how the total of the album sounds, but it's two typical VOLBEAT songs — straight-up rock and roll. Good for the summer — sit outside, have a cold one, some barbecue or whatever, tap your feet along, sing along. But, yeah, of course those two songs will be on the album as well."

Larsen was also asked if there is any truth to VOLBEAT frontman Michael Poulsen's previous claim that the group's new material was shaping up to be more aggressive and more thrash-oriented than the last two LPs. He responded: "Well, it's definitely heavier — let me put it that way. I wouldn't really call it more aggressive. It might be — I'm not really sure — but it's definitely got some of the old vintage VOLBEAT heavy elements to it. There's definitely some really heavy songs on it. Yeah, there might be a little bit of thrash on it as well — might be even a little venture into Swedish death metal perhaps. A little bit, yeah. Don't get too scared, though. But, yeah, I think it's a very mixed album, because you've definitely got the more heavier sound. We still have the more happy, punkish, even maybe pop songs, if you wanna call it that. And there's also, I think, a few surprises on there that will definitely make people go, 'Okay, I didn't see that coming.' But, yeah, I think it definitely has a mix of everything we've done up until now. And the vibe for the album, I think it sounds maybe more spontaneous this time, perhaps. And it definitely has a few nods and winks to our past. But, yeah, 'heavy' is probably the right word for it."

"Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før" were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Poulsen, Larsen and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) recorded their parts with longtime producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob Caggiano (guitar) worked remotely from New York.

"Wait A Minute My Girl" features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo, who both perform with JD McPherson's band and previously appeared with VOLBEAT on 2019's "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)". Singer Mia Maja, who has worked with the band since "Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie", also appears on backing vocals. "Dagen Før" features guest vocals from Danish artist Stine Bramsen, who is known for her solo work as well as being a member of the band ALPHABEAT. The song, in the tradition of "The Garden's Tale", "Maybele I Hofteholder" and "For Evigt", features both English and Danish lyrics, and marks the first commercially released song that features Stine singing in her native Danish.

