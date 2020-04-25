VOLBEAT's MICHAEL POULSEN On Making Of 'Rewind, Replay, Rebound' Album: 'It Took A Lot Out Of Me'

In a recent interview with Mindy Novotny of the Milwaukee radio station 102.9 The Hog, VOLBEAT frontman Michael Poulsen reflected on the band's seventh album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", which was released last August via Republic Records.

"I love the cover artwork. I love the whole thing about this record, because I put so much emotion and energy and work into this record," he said (hear audio below). "It was draining me, because it took so much out of me and it took me to a place where I couldn't let it go. That was so much work [making] the record that when you kind of go out of the bubble again, you're asking yourself, 'Where were you?' Because you get out of the bubble and you look yourself in the mirror suddenly you feel like you're 30 years older. So it took a lot out of me. But it's a record that I'm very, very proud of. And there are certain songs where I take the listeners back to my own childhood or just reflect on being a child and the whole innocence about being a child and having the imagination about growing up and stuff like that."

Last week, VOLBEAT revived its long-running "Official Bootleg" series with the release of a live video for "Leviathan". The track is the latest single off "Rewind, Replay, Rebound". The clip was recorded last year at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

VOLBEAT announced in March that it was rescheduling its spring U.S. tour, which was due to start earlier this month, to September and October. Dates and details are still being finalized.

Last month, VOLBEAT's "Die To Live" topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, making it the Danish/American band's eighth No. 1 on the survey. That set a new record for VOLBEAT, which was tied at seven with Irish act U2 for the most chart-toppers by an act based outside of North America since the chart debuted in 1981.

With its total of eight Mainstream Rock No. 1s, VOLBEAT now shares that spot on the list with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, FOO FIGHTERS, LINKIN PARK and NICKELBACK. SHINEDOWN and THREE DAYS GRACE lead the total tally with 15 chart-toppers each.

VOLBEAT's first No. 1 was 2010's "Heaven Nor Hell", which was followed by "Still Counting", "The Hangman's Body Count", "Lola Montez", "The Devil's Bleeding Crown", "Black Rose" and "Last Day Under The Sun".

Combining heavy riffs with a rockabilly vibe, VOLBEAT consists of Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) and Jon Larsen (drums).

