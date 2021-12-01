VOLBEAT's MICHAEL POULSEN On Making New Death Metal Album: 'It's Gonna Happen One Day'

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, VOLBEAT frontman Michael Poulsen, who played extreme metal with his first band, DOMINUS, back in the early '90s, said that he wouldn't rule out a return to death metal in future. "It's gonna happen one day; I just don't know when," he said. "It's gonna be at a time when I feel it's the right time where I'm just inspired to do that. I have so many great friends in the death metal community, and I've been talking to a lot of them. I just know it's gonna happen. I just don't know when."

Back in 2011, Poulsen told Soundspike about his pre-VOLBEAT act: "[DOMINUS] was straight metal. On the third record, we were starting to flirt around with making a little bit with some rock 'n' roll stuff. What I wanted to do was keep the door wide open and see what happens. I didn't want to paint myself into a corner. If I wanted a song to start like a country song and let it burst into a metal song, that's what I did. Right now it comes very naturally. That's the most important thing — that you don't sit and try too hard to provoke it out of you. It has to come as a normal flow, and that's actually what happened."

Last month, Poulsen confirmed that VOLBEAT's new song "Becoming" is a "tribute" to the legendary Swedish death metal band ENTOMBED, whose lead singer Lars-Göran "LG" Petrov died nine months ago after a battle with bile duct cancer. He was 49 years old. "Becoming" is taken from VOLBEAT's eighth studio album, "Servant Of The Mind", which is due on December 3 via Republic Records.

