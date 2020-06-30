VOLBEAT To Stream TINDERBOX Festival 2016 TV Special

June 30, 2020 0 Comments

On Wednesday (July 1) at 10:00 a.m. ET, VOLBEAT will stream a one-hour TV special of its performance at Denmark's Tinderbox festival on the band's YouTube channel, where it will be available for one week. The special, originally filmed on June 24, 2016 in Odense, Denmark and broadcast in Denmark on DR TV, has not been aired since the original broadcast four years ago. The special performance, includes live versions of "The Devil's Bleeding Crown", "For Evigt" (feat. Johan Olsen and Mia Maja), and "Seal The Deal".

Featured songs:

01. The Devil's Bleeding Crown
02. Ring Of Fire
03. Sad Man's Tongue
04. Lola Montez
05. A Warrior's Call
06. Let It Burn (feat. Mia Maja)
07. Lonesome Rider
08. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen and Mia Maja)
09. Gates Of Babylon
10. The Garden's Tale (feat. Johan Olsen)
11. Seal The Deal
12. Maybelle I Hofteholder

Last month, VOLBEAT's U.S. tour with CLUTCH and THE PICTUREBOOKS was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was originally scheduled to kick off on April 4 in Tempe, Arizona and run through a May 13 date at New York's Rooftop at Pier 17.

VOLBEAT's latest album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" was released last August via Republic Records. The disc was produced by longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by VOLBEAT's Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. It marked VOLBEAT's the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass.

