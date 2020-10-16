VOLBEAT To Release 'Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland' In November

Danish/American rock and rollers VOLBEAT will release "Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland" digitally worldwide on November 27 via Republic Records. The new 27-song set features songs recorded during the sold-out German leg of last year's "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" world tour, along with two additional tracks recorded earlier on the tour. The album marks the first official live recordings of 11 songs from the band's latest studio release, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", as well as fan favorites from throughout the band's career played in front of the their die-hard German fans in cities such as Stuttgart, Cologne and Hamburg. The set, mixed by longtime VOLBEAT collaborator Jacob Hansen, will be available for streaming and download from your favroite digital service.

The first song from "Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland", "Cheapside Sloggers – Live In Stuttgart", is available today. Watch the video below.

Leading up to the release of "Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutchland", VOLBEAT will also be streaming three full shows from the "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" world tour via their YouTube channel. The first of these, "Live At The Barclaycard Arena In Hamburg, Germany", will be streamed on Thursday, October 22.

Germany holds an important place in the story of VOLBEAT. From playing their first note on German soil at the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen 14 years ago, Germany has embraced the band and lovingly christened themselves the band's "second home." Says vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen: "The German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning. They have always supported us and still do. It's amazing to see the impact the fans have had on VOLBEAT. We've become fans of theirs, too."

Recently, VOLBEAT announced its "Record Store Day" Black Friday release, "Hokus Bonus": a vinyl-only compilation of "bonus tracks" from special and international editions of the band's previous albums. Limited to 3,000 copies, the LP features brand new cover art from longtime VOLBEAT illustrator Karsten Sand and will be pressed on "Magician's Smoke" colored vinyl. "Hokus Bonus" will also be available November 27 at independent record stores participating in "Record Store Day".

"Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland" track listing:

01. Intro/Lola Montez

02. Pelvis On Fire

03. Doc Holliday

04. Sorry Sack Of Bones

05. The Garden's Tale

06. Ring Of Fire

07. Sad Man's Tongue

08. When We Were Kids

09. Slaytan

10. Dead But Rising

11. Fallen

12. Die To Live

13. Seal The Deal

14. For Evigt

15. 7:24

16. Cheapside Sloggers

17. Lonesome Rider

18. Parasite

19. The Everlasting

20. Cloud 9

21. Last Day Under The Sun

22. The Devil's Bleeding Crown

23. Leviathan

24. Let It Burn

25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza

26. Boa [JDM]

27. Still Counting

