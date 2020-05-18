VOLBEAT Officially Cancels U.S. Tour With CLUTCH And THE PICTUREBOOKS

VOLBEAT's previously announced U.S. tour with CLUTCH and THE PICTUREBOOKS has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was originally scheduled to kick off on April 4 in Tempe, Arizona and run through a May 13 date at New York's Rooftop at Pier 17.
Earlier today, VOBEAT released the following statement via social media: "Hello Volfam! We hate to be another band starting a post with 'due to the current circumstances,' so instead we will say how much we were looking forward to the US headline leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound tour. Coming to see you in your hometowns with a full-length VOLBEAT set and getting to play alongside CLUTCH and THE PICTUREBOOKS, two amazing bands we are lucky enough to call friends, was going to be a major highlight for the band.
"We, alongside our team, the local promoters and venues have all been working hard to try to reschedule these shows but as the timing for the safe return of live events is still unclear, we feel it is best to cancel the tour.
"Again, we can't say enough how much we were looking forward to this run, and we will make plans to be back in North America as soon as it is safe for stages to open back up. Please keep an eye on your inboxes as you will soon be receiving information about ticket refunds from your point of purchase. In the meantime, please continue to stay safe, take care of yourselves and each other, and we'll see each other again as soon as we can."
VOLBEAT's latest album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" was released last August via Republic Records. The disc was produced by longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by VOLBEAT's Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. It marked VOLBEAT's the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass.
This past March, VOLBEAT's "Die To Live" topped the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The song was the group's eighth Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1, breaking the band out of a tie with U2 for the most No. 1s by an act based outside of North America, dating to the chart's 1981 inception.
VOLBEAT's first No. 1 happened in July 2012 with "Still Counting".
Photo credit: Ross Halfin
USA tour update. pic.twitter.com/rb5nt2GdW2
— Volbeat (@VOLBEAT) May 18, 2020
