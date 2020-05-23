VOLBEAT Is Writing New Music While In Quarantine

In a recent interview with "Cutter's Rockcast", bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen of Danish/American rockers VOLBEAT was asked how he has been staying busy during the coronavirus downtime. He responded (hear audio below): "Well, fortunately, we are opening up a little bit here in Denmark, so, actually, my kids are in kindergarten daycare, and my wife's just started work again. So I am able to be a little bit creative.

"We were supposed to be on tour in the U.S. right now," he continued. "That's not happening. I'm really bummed out about that. But we are actually writing new music right now. That's what we can do — the only thing we can do right now.

"Every band out there is writing music right now. There will be tons of records next year, maybe even in the later part of this year."

According to Kaspar, "all the anxiety and the fear of the future" has provided VOLBEAT with "a lot of inspiration" for the next LP.

"I think the next VOLBEAT album will be quite different from the previous two or three records," he said. "It's very uptempo."

Earlier in the month, VOLBEAT's U.S. tour with CLUTCH and THE PICTUREBOOKS was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was originally scheduled to kick off on April 4 in Tempe, Arizona and run through a May 13 date at New York's Rooftop at Pier 17.

VOLBEAT's latest album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" was released last August via Republic Records. The disc was produced by longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by VOLBEAT's Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. It marked VOLBEAT's the first studio album with Kaspar on bass.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

