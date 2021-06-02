VOLBEAT Debuts Two New Songs For The Summer, 'Wait A Minute My Girl' And 'Dagen Før'

Danish/American rockers VOLBEAT have released two new songs, "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før". The two tracks, the band's first new music since 2019's album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Michael Poulsen (vocals, guitar), Jon Larsen (drums) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) recorded their parts with longtime producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob Caggiano (guitar) worked remotely from New York.

"Wait A Minute My Girl" features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo, who both perform with JD McPherson's band and previously appeared with VOLBEAT on 2019's "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)". Singer Mia Maja, who has worked with the band since "Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie", also appears on backing vocals. "Dagen Før" features guest vocals from Danish artist Stine Bramsen, who is known for her solo work as well as being a member of the band ALPHABEAT. The song, in the tradition of "The Garden's Tale", "Maybele I Hofteholder" and "For Evigt", features both English and Danish lyrics, and marks the first commercially released song that features Stine singing in her native Danish.

VOLBEAT says about the songs: "As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult fifteen months that have the vibe and feel of summer.

"We're beyond thankful that even during a lockdown, our good friends Doug, Ray and Mia Maja were able to put the pedal to the metal with us on 'Wait A Minute My Girl', and we're absolutely thrilled that Stine Bramsen, who we've known and admired for a long time, was willing to lend her incredible talents to 'Dagen Før'.

"We hope you enjoy this double-barreled blast of summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can't wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The fall always brings the thunder and lightning…"

Since forming in 2001, VOLBEAT has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (and becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue). Over the course of eight record-breaking albums, the band has picked up No. 1 songs (including eight No. 1s on the U.S. Mainstream Rock chart and counting), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades (including a Grammy nomination) all over the planet. Their latest album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", was released in August 2019 and has spawned the hit singles "Last Day Under The Sun", "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)" and "Leviathan". A live album featuring songs recorded during the subsequent world tour, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland", was released digitally on November 27, 2020. A vinyl-only bonus track compilation, "Hokus Bonus", was originally made available on limited-edition vinyl on RSD Black Friday 2020 and will be available in a new, limited European version and a North American standard version on July 16, 2021.

VOLBEAT eagerly awaits its return to the road beginning this October with an appearance on Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

