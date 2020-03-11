VOLBEAT Breaks Record For Most 'Mainstream Rock Songs' No. 1s By A European Act

According to Billboard, VOLBEAT's "Die To Live" has topped the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The song is the Danish/American band's eighth Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1, breaking the band out of a tie with U2 for the most No. 1s by an act based outside of North America, dating to the chart's 1981 inception.

VOLBEAT's first No. 1 happened in July 2012 with "Still Counting".

SHINEDOWN and THREE DAYS GRACE hold the record for most Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s, with 15 apiece.

"Die To Live" is taken from VOLBEAT's seventh album, "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", which was released last August via Republic Records. The disc was produced by longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by VOLBEAT's Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. This marks the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass. To achieve the album's sound, the band also drew upon a myriad of guests. In addition to again working with backing vocalist Mia Maja on several tracks, they also reunited with the Harlem Gospel Choir. CLUTCH vocalist Neil Fallon is featured on "Die To Live", the result of touring together and a love for the singer's gruff and powerful style. Raynier Jacob Jacildo (piano) and Doug Corocran (saxophone) of JD McPherson's band also lend their talents to the song. "Cheapside Sloggers" features a ripping guitar solo by EXODUS and SLAYER guitarist Gary Holt.

VOLBEAT will kick off a U.S. headlining tour in support of "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" on April 5 in Las Vegas.