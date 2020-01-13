VOLBEAT Announces Spring 2020 U.S. Tour With CLUTCH

Danish/American rock band VOLBEAT has announced 15 U.S. headlining dates as part of its "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" world tour, bringing the trek to cities including Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore, and New York. Special guests CLUTCH will be direct support on all dates, with the exception of the May 2 Hershey, Pennsylvania show, which will feature direct support from GOJIRA. THE PICTUREBOOKS will open each night on this tour. Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, January 14 and general on-sales begin Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available for purchase and include meet-and-greet and photo opps, exclusive merch items and priority check in with early entry to the show and early access to merch.

"We can't wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length VOLBEAT show to our U.S. fans,” said the band, "and we're beyond ecstatic to have our great friends in CLUTCH and our new friends in THE PICTUREBOOKS joining us for the ride. We will see you very, very soon!"

Additionally, VOLBEAT will be headlining 98 KUPD's UFEST 2020 on April 4 at Big Surf in Tempe, Arizona and will appear at FM99 WNOR's Lunatic Luau alongside DISTURBED on May 1 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, January 17.

VOLBEAT tour dates:

April 04 - Tempe, AZ - Big Surf%

April 05 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort^

April 07 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom^

April 08 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena^

April 10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

April 11 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena^

April 13 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium^

April 14 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum^

April 15 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

May 02 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center#

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival

May 05 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre^

May 06 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center^

May 08 - Minneapolis, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover

May 09 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom^

May 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena^

May 12 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center^

May 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17^

^ with special guests CLUTCH and THE PICTUREBOOKS

% KUPD UFest 2020

* WNOR Lunatic Luau with DISTURBED

# with special guest THE PICTUREBOOKS