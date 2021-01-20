VOIVOD's SNAKE On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'It Was A Really Difficult Year For Us And Every Band Out There'

In a newly posted interview with music writer Joel Gausten, VOIVOD singer Denis "Snake" Bélanger discusses a variety of topics, including how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the band and its members.

It was a really difficult year for us and every band out there," Snake said. "I think we postponed four tours last year, but, of course, we have to be careful and be safe. During the confinement and lockdown, we did a stream from home at one point. Then we did another live stream of a full show in August on my birthday. As soon as we heard we could book a show, it was a maximum capacity of 250; that's what we were allowed to play. So, we booked two shows at a big place that holds like 1,500. We sold out for 250 people with the distancing and whatever. Finally, just a few weeks before it happened, we had to reconfine back to square one. It's so frustrating in a sense, but I guess that's the way it is."

He continued: "It's been a bit scary; the whole music industry is suffering a lot from it. I'm not just talking about bands — it's also promoters, venues and everything that goes around it. It's really hard, and some might not survive if it keeps going like this. Maybe in 2021… I don't know, maybe it's a psychological thing, but it's a step. Maybe — and I fucking hope so — there's going to be a light at the end of the tunnel. I'm conscious that there are a lot of things that won't be the same anymore. That scares me a little bit, but I'm staying confident. We have no choice."

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin recently told Metal Pilgrim that the band "recorded improvisations and bits" of new songs in January and February, and spent the last few months working on these "templates."

VOIVOD released a new live album, "Lost Machine - Live", in November via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for "The Wake".

Last summer, VOIVOD released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off VOIVOD's latest album, "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

"The End Of Dormancy" EP came with artwork by Langevin and is available on 180-fram 12-inch vinyl.

"The Wake" was released in September 2018 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album's artwork was once again created by Away.