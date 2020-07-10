VOIVOD To Play Online Concert Next Month

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD will play an online concert on August 9. The event, which will be livestreamed from Quebec, Canada's at RadicArt Studio, will coincide with the 56th birthday of the band's singer, Denis "Snake" Belanger.

VOIVOD has just released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off VOIVOD's latest album, "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin said: "It's always a great day for us when something we worked on gets to be released. These are strange times but we can still move forward!

"We are presently putting the final touch on an upcoming live LP, along with writing new material for a studio album. We are also planning an online performance at RadicArt Studio on August 9th, 2020, for Snake's birthday.

"We toured so much for 'The Wake', there is a lot of catching up to be done on various VOIVOD projects, including a book and a movie. In the meantime, enjoy our new 'The End Of Dormancy' EP!"

"The End Of Dormancy" EP comes with artwork by Langevin and is available on 180-fram 12-inch vinyl.

In March 2019, VOIVOD was honored with a Juno Award (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Award) in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category. VOIVOD won the award for "The Wake", which was released in September 2018 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album's artwork was once again created by Away.