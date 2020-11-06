VOIVOD Releases Video For 'Iconspiracy' From 'Lost Machine - Live'

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD return with a much-overdue new live release. Titled "Lost Machine - Live", the album was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for the band's latest studio album, "The Wake", and will be released on November 27 worldwide via Century Media Records.

The video for the second single from the disc, "Iconspiracy", can be seen below.

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin comments: "And now 'Iconspiracy', the second single/video from our upcoming release 'Lost Machine – Live'. Like the video for the first single 'The Lost Machine', the footage comes from the Montréal Jazz Fest 2019 and the audio is from the Québec City Summer Fest 2019, where the entire live album was recorded.

"'Iconspiracy' has become one of our favorite songs to perform on tour since the album 'The Wake' came out in 2018.

"The video direction is by Felipe Belalcazar and my art was animated by Jaan Silmberg.

"There are a lot more projects in the works. Meanwhile, have fun with this one!"

Both "Iconspiracy" and the previously released single "The Lost Machine" feature audio recorded in Québec City (07/13/2019), video filmed in Montréal (06/30/2019) and material processed in Morgöth (2020). The videos were directed and produced by Felipe Belalcazar of Mental Pictures.

"Lost Machine - Live" consists of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time by one of the best live acts in this day and age.

"Lost Machine - Live" track listing:

01. Post Society

02. Psychic Vacuum

03. Obsolete Beings

04. The Prow

05. Iconspiracy

06. Into My Hypercube

07. The End Of Dormancy

08. Overreaction

09. Always Moving

10. Fall

11. The Lost Machine

12. Astronomy Domine

13. Voivod

"Lost Machine - Live" will be available as limited CD with O-Card packaging (in its first European pressing), as digital album and as gatefold 2LP on 180-gram vinyl in the following variations and limitations:

* Black vinyl: Unlimited

* Sky Blue vinyl: 100x copies via CM Webshop Europe

* Transparent Magenta vinyl: 200x copies via CM Distro Europe

* Creamy White vinyl: 200x copies via Nuclear Blast

* Deep Blood Red vinyl: 200x copies via Band

* Neon Green vinyl: 200x copies via Band

"Lost Machine - Live" can be pre-ordered in its various editions at this location.

This past summer, VOIVOD released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off VOIVOD's latest album, "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

"The End Of Dormancy" EP comes with artwork by Langevin and is available on 180-fram 12-inch vinyl.

In March 2019, VOIVOD was honored with a Juno Award (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Award) in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category. VOIVOD won the award for "The Wake", which was released in September 2018 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album's artwork was once again created by Away.

