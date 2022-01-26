VOIVOD Releases Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Album 'Synchro Anarchy'

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD have released the video for the title track of their upcoming studio album, "Synchro Anarchy". The clip was created by Syl Disjonk of 5600 K Productions and can be seen below.

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin comments: "After coming back from the European tour with GWAR at the end of 2019, we took a break and got back together in early 2020 to record some new ideas and improvisations. After finishing one of these sessions, while untying my running shoes, I had a flash of a rhythm where I would skip one beat every bar. I told the band I had an idea and walked towards the drums but I stepped on one of my shoelaces, missed a step and almost fell on the drum kit.

"Everybody laughed, then I played the beat, which Chewy [guitarist Daniel Mongrain] recorded and named 'Away's Shoelace Incident'. This gave Snake [singer Denis Bélanger] the idea to write about these strange timings where somebody would stop to tie up his shoe only to be closely missed by a flying wheel of a car. At one point Snake had shorten the title to 'Shoelace' but I noticed in his lyrics the words 'Synchro Anarchy' and told him it would be a great name for the song.

"When we were done recording the songs, we all thought it would also be a good title for the album. It is really representative of the planet we live on and the way we had to build the LP out of snippets of ideas like a huge puzzle.

"For this single, we asked our good friend Syl Disjonk, who did the videos for 'The End Of Dormancy' and 'Kluskap 'O Kom', to film the band and work his magic. So here it is, the title track of the new album. Enjoy!"

"Synchro Anarchy" will be released on February 11 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2018's "The Wake" was produced by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio and features cover artwork created by Langevin.

"Synchro Anarchy" track listing:

01. Paranormalium

02. Synchro Anarchy

03. Planet Eaters

04. Mind Clock

05. Sleeves Off

06. Holographic Thinking

07. The World Today

08. Quest For Nothing

09. Memory Failure

Langevin previously stated about "Synchro Anarchy": "We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort. The new album represents countless hours of writing, demoing, recording, mixing and so on. The band and Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio gave their very best to make it happen under unusual circumstances, which led us to call it 'Synchro Anarchy'. We feel that the sound and music are 100% VOIVOD, and we hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we had fun making it. We certainly can't wait to play it live."

When the official music video for "Planet Eaters" was first released, Langevin said: "On April 21st, 2021, an animated video for the song 'Nothingface' popped up online. The video was done by Pierre Menetrier on an Amiga computer in 1991, which I thought was beyond cool. The spectacular imagery and visual effects were just perfect for a VOIVOD song. After wrapping up the recording and mixing of the 'Synchro Anarchy' album, we all agreed on 'Planet Eaters' as the first single/video. We thought the song had a vintage 'Nothingface'/'Hatröss' vibe, so I immediately contacted Pierre and asked him if he could make a video for the song. Once again, the result is just mind-blowing. You just can't get more Voivodian than that!"

VOIVOD released a new live album, "Lost Machine - Live", in November 2020 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for "The Wake".

In the summer of 2020, VOIVOD released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off VOIVOD's latest album, "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

